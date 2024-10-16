SIKESTON — Multiple agencies responded to a commercial structure fire reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, on U.S. 61 just south of Sikeston in New Madrid County.
No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire. The warehouse, which was a building leased by Allen Portable Buildings for storage, contained plastic insulation, building materials and equipment, according to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Fire Division Commander Derick Wheetley.
Eleven agencies responded to the scene: Sikeston DPS, Miner, New Madrid Fire Department, Portageville Fire, Oran Fire Department, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, NBC Fire, Dexter Fire, Charleston DPS, Morehouse Fire and Matthews Fire. New Madrid EMS also responded to the scene. The City of Cape Girardeau covered for the city of Sikeston while the crews battled the blaze.
Sikeston Public Works Department provided equipment such as a backhoe to help get to the fire, Wheetley said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation early Friday, Oct. 4.
