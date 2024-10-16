SIKESTON — Multiple agencies responded to a commercial structure fire reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, on U.S. 61 just south of Sikeston in New Madrid County.

No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire. The warehouse, which was a building leased by Allen Portable Buildings for storage, contained plastic insulation, building materials and equipment, according to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Fire Division Commander Derick Wheetley.