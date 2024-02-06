MoDOT, city studying I-55 Dutchtown interchange upgrades

The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking at improving an Interstate 55 interchange at the south end of Cape Girardeau.

MoDOT had proposed replacing an aging ramp bridge at exit 93, the Dutchtown exit. But Cape Girardeau city officials, business leaders and economic development officials have suggested the agency look at reconfiguring the entire intersection.

MoDOT area engineer Brian Okenfuss said Friday that MoDOT plans to seek input from local stakeholders over the coming months regarding the possibility of more expansive improvements.

The agency expects to hire an outside consulting firm to get “a second opinion” regarding possible interchange designs, Okenfuss said.

“We feel it is best to have a third party look at it,” he said.

The ramp, or “flyover” bridge, carries traffic on the southbound ramp to I-55 and was built in 1961. It is in “poor condition.”

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said replacing the bridge could cost the state “several million dollars.”

Development of a more traditional, diamond-shaped interchange might allow for a smaller span and aid in economic development at that location.

Meyer said local officials welcome MoDOT’s decision to look at various design options.

“We’re glad they are doing that,” he said.

Meyer and Okenfuss said the improvements could require some local cost sharing.