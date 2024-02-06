The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended Cape Girardeau lawyer Dale Edward Gerecke from the practice of law for at least six months after finding him guilty of professional misconduct.

The state’s high court issued the ruling Tuesday, saying it found Gerecke “should be disciplined.”

In its order, the court wrote Gerecke cannot apply for reinstatement for six months.

Gerecke acknowledged taking law-firm funds, which he later repaid, according to court documents.

Gerecke, who worked for the Bradshaw, Steele, Cochrane and Berens law firm in Cape Girardeau, admitted he engaged “in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation,” according to the chief disciplinary counsel for Missouri’s court system.

Court documents show Gerecke, who was experiencing financial difficulties, took $4,900 in client fees for his personal use over a two-year period ending in 2015.

In December 2015, Gerecke left the firm to take a position as in-house counsel with Drury Southwest Inc.