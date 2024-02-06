All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 22, 2017
Missouri Supreme Court suspends attorney Dale Gerecke for professional misconduct
The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended Cape Girardeau lawyer Dale Edward Gerecke from the practice of law for at least six months after finding him guilty of professional misconduct. The state’s high court issued the ruling Tuesday, saying it found Gerecke “should be disciplined.” ...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended Cape Girardeau lawyer Dale Edward Gerecke from the practice of law for at least six months after finding him guilty of professional misconduct.

The state’s high court issued the ruling Tuesday, saying it found Gerecke “should be disciplined.”

In its order, the court wrote Gerecke cannot apply for reinstatement for six months.

Gerecke acknowledged taking law-firm funds, which he later repaid, according to court documents.

Gerecke, who worked for the Bradshaw, Steele, Cochrane and Berens law firm in Cape Girardeau, admitted he engaged “in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation,” according to the chief disciplinary counsel for Missouri’s court system.

Court documents show Gerecke, who was experiencing financial difficulties, took $4,900 in client fees for his personal use over a two-year period ending in 2015.

In December 2015, Gerecke left the firm to take a position as in-house counsel with Drury Southwest Inc.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He subsequently repaid the money, but only after his former law firm found accounting discrepancies and Gerecke admitted to taking the money, according to a court document.

A disciplinary-hearing panel heard the case April 27. The panel recommended Gerecke’s law license be suspended indefinitely with no leave to file for reinstatement for three years but the suspension be stayed and Gerecke be placed on probation for three years with specified terms and conditions.

The chief disciplinary counsel rejected the recommendation and asked the Supreme Court to suspend Gerecke’s law license for at least six months.

Gerecke has asked the court to stay any suspension and place him on probation.

His attorney, Diane Howard, argued he should be placed on probation.

In a written filing with the court, Howard wrote, “There are substantial mitigating factors in this case, including the respondent’s reputation, demeanor, remorse, cooperation, restitution and most significantly willingness to acknowledge his misconduct.”

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Lawyers seek Supreme Court intervention hours before a Misso...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy