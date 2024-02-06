All sections
NewsMay 25, 2018
Missouri Public Safety director Drew Juden receives award at law enforcement ceremony
Missouri Public Safety director Drew Juden was honored Thursday for his years in law enforcement at a ceremony in Cape Girardeau before officers of Southeast Missouri police and sheriff's departments and state troopers. Juden, former director of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, received the Roger Fields Award of Excellence, presented by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Drew Juden, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, speaks after being presented the Roger Fields Award of Excellence during the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony presented by Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.) on Thursday at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau.
Drew Juden, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, speaks after being presented the Roger Fields Award of Excellence during the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony presented by Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.) on Thursday at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON kjackson@semissourian.com

Missouri Public Safety director Drew Juden was honored Thursday for his years in law enforcement at a ceremony in Cape Girardeau before officers of Southeast Missouri police and sheriff's departments and state troopers.

Juden, former director of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, received the Roger Fields Award of Excellence, presented by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan.

The award, presented by the Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) organization, is named for the late assistant chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The recognition came during the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony, which pays tribute to the 49 law enforcement officers from Southeast Missouri who have died in the line of duty since 1875.

Several hundred people attended the event at Cape Bible Chapel, including relatives of some of the fallen officers,

Gov. Eric Greitens attended the ceremony with Juden and delivered the keynote speech.

Juden, who started his career with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, praised the 49 officers who died on duty. "They all served with distinction. The world would be a better place if they all were still here," he said.

Juden decried the attacks on law enforcement. "Today, officers are targeted for the uniform they wear or the car they drive," he said.

An emotional Juden, who recalled losing a friend in 1979, said officers are not "bullet proof."

Nationwide, more than 100 officers are killed annually, Juden said.

The former Sikeston police chief called Greitens, who hired him as public safety director, a "great governor."

Greitens said "we've lost too many law enforcement officers in the state of Missouri."

The governor said "despite what you might hear in the news, the vast majority of citizens stand with our law enforcement officers."

He told the audience, "I think it is important to remember the fallen and also be inspired by them."

Capt. Scott Eakers of the Jackson Police Department praised what he said was "the steadfast support of the governor for law enforcement."

This has been a "traumatic year" said Eakers, pointing out 60 officers have died so far this year nationwide.

Speaking of those officers from Southeast Missouri who have died over the years, Eakers said that "we owe them a debt we can never repay."

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

