Missouri Public Safety director Drew Juden was honored Thursday for his years in law enforcement at a ceremony in Cape Girardeau before officers of Southeast Missouri police and sheriff's departments and state troopers.

Juden, former director of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, received the Roger Fields Award of Excellence, presented by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan.

The award, presented by the Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) organization, is named for the late assistant chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The recognition came during the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony, which pays tribute to the 49 law enforcement officers from Southeast Missouri who have died in the line of duty since 1875.

Several hundred people attended the event at Cape Bible Chapel, including relatives of some of the fallen officers,

Gov. Eric Greitens attended the ceremony with Juden and delivered the keynote speech.

Juden, who started his career with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, praised the 49 officers who died on duty. "They all served with distinction. The world would be a better place if they all were still here," he said.

Juden decried the attacks on law enforcement. "Today, officers are targeted for the uniform they wear or the car they drive," he said.

An emotional Juden, who recalled losing a friend in 1979, said officers are not "bullet proof."