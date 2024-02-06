Lawmakers are considering a bill that would stiffen penalties for poaching, a measure strongly supported by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

State Rep. Barry Hovis' vote stood out as one of the few opponents of the measure. He was one of 10 Missouri House members who voted against a bill that allows judges to order poachers to pay restitution fees ranging from $500 to $15,000.

Hovis, R-Gordonville, said he voted against the measure because it would impose thousands of dollars in restitution fees for those poaching whitetail deer at a time when he said Missouri is overpopulated with deer.

Hovis said he would have supported the measure if it had been limited to protecting the state's "most troubled species" such as elk and black bear.

But the legislation was broader. In addition to elk and black bear, it included wild turkey, paddlefish and white-tailed deer.

The House earlier this month approved the bill on a vote of 149 to 10.

Hovis was the only area House member to vote against the measure. Reps. Kathy Swan, Rick Francis and Holly Rehder voted for it.

The Senate is considering an identical bill.

A similar measure passed the House last year, but died in a Senate committee.

The illegal killing of three Missouri elk in recent months focused a spotlight on poaching.

An elk calf was killed in December. In February, two adult elk were shot and left to rot in Shannon County, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

A conservation official, Randy Doman, said it appears poachers wanted to shoot elk for fun or spite, The Associated Press reported last month.

Missouri began importing elk from Kentucky in 2011 with a goal of re-establishing the population and having an elk hunting season. There are about 170 elk roaming in Reynolds, Shannon and Carter counties in Southern Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The agency wants the elk population to grow to a minimum of 200 before allowing elk hunting.