Missouri attorney general warns of scams, discusses Facebook inquiry

There’s no shortage of scams, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt warned residents of the Chateau Girardeau retirement community during a visit Thursday to Cape Girardeau.

Scam artists seek to steal people’s money via telephone, internet, mail and door-to-door activities, he said.

“These are smart folks trying to steal your money,” Schmitt told about 100 people who gathered to hear about the various types of scams.

Today’s scams often involve pop-up ads on the internet, which demand money to fix an imaginary computer problem, Schmitt said.

“No, your Apple ID has not been locked,” he told the audience.

“It is a phishing expedition,” he said, explaining scammers are looking to obtain personal information to steal from people.

“The internet isn’t always our friend,” he said.

Some of the more frequent scams target grandparents, seeking money by claiming a favorite grandchild is in jail or coping with some other predicament, Schmitt said.

“It is sad, but it is prevalent,” he added. “They sort of prey on their vulnerability.”

Schmitt said those on the receiving end of such calls should “hang up and call your grandchild.”

Other scams attempt to convince people they are being contacted by government agencies such as the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service and need to make immediate payments, Schmitt said.

Schmitt said his office has a team dedicated to combating scams.