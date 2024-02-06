All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 25, 2019

Missouri attorney general warns of scams, discusses Facebook inquiry

There’s no shortage of scams, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt warned residents of the Chateau Girardeau retirement community during a visit Thursday to Cape Girardeau. Scam artists seek to steal people’s money via telephone, internet, mail and door-to-door activities, he said...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Eric Schmitt
Eric Schmitt

There’s no shortage of scams, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt warned residents of the Chateau Girardeau retirement community during a visit Thursday to Cape Girardeau.

Scam artists seek to steal people’s money via telephone, internet, mail and door-to-door activities, he said.

“These are smart folks trying to steal your money,” Schmitt told about 100 people who gathered to hear about the various types of scams.

Today’s scams often involve pop-up ads on the internet, which demand money to fix an imaginary computer problem, Schmitt said.

“No, your Apple ID has not been locked,” he told the audience.

“It is a phishing expedition,” he said, explaining scammers are looking to obtain personal information to steal from people.

“The internet isn’t always our friend,” he said.

Some of the more frequent scams target grandparents, seeking money by claiming a favorite grandchild is in jail or coping with some other predicament, Schmitt said.

“It is sad, but it is prevalent,” he added. “They sort of prey on their vulnerability.”

Schmitt said those on the receiving end of such calls should “hang up and call your grandchild.”

Other scams attempt to convince people they are being contacted by government agencies such as the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service and need to make immediate payments, Schmitt said.

Schmitt said his office has a team dedicated to combating scams.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Since January, his office has recovered $10 million for consumers victimized by scams, Schmitt said.

Thursday’s visit was Schmitt’s fourth and final stop across the state this week to raise public awareness about scams.

Attorneys general have worked together in multistate efforts to combat scams, which often cross state lines.

“These are international in scope,” he said, adding some scams originate from call centers in Asia.

“[Scam artists] are getting more sophisticated and using more technology than ever before,” the attorney general told reporters after the presentation.

Facebook

He also explained his office’s decision to join a bipartisan investigation by 47 state attorneys general into Facebook’s potential violation of state and federal antitrust laws.

“I think it is important that even the biggest of big tech companies are held accountable,” he told reporters.

“There are privacy issues, potentially. There are business-practice issues, potentially,” Schmitt said.

“So we want to get to the bottom of it and make sure these business practices employed by really behemoth companies now are fair and aren’t anticompetitive,” he said.

“We will see where the investigation leads,” Schmitt said when asked whether he is concerned about possible political bias by Facebook.

“These investigations will go where these investigations go and we are not going to hold back,” Schmitt said. “We are going to make sure people are protected and being treated fairly.”

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy