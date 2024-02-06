Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson is fighting efforts by Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley to remove him from office.

Hutcheson’s lawyer, Thomas Rynard of Jefferson City, Missouri, filed motions Thursday in Mississippi County Circuit Court to dismiss the attorney general’s quo warranto petition and quash a preliminary order issued by Judge William Syler that bans Hutcheson from office.

Until the May 9 preliminary order, Hutcheson had continued to handle administrative duties as sheriff while facing criminal charges.

The Attorney General’s Office filed charges of assault, robbery and forgery against Hutcheson last month.

The attorney general petitioned the court to remove the sheriff from office on grounds the sheriff no longer has a valid peace-officer license, “willfully violated and neglected his duties related to the jail” and committed a “willful act of misconduct, malfeasance” by submitting a false probable-cause statement.

Drew Juden, director of the Missouri

Department of Public Safety and former police chief in Sikeston, suspended Hutcheson’s peace-officer license.

But in a court document filed in support of the dismissal motion, Rynard said the sheriff has a valid peace-officer license. According to the motion, Hutcheson’s license was the subject of “an emergency, temporary suspension.”

Hutcheson is appealing the suspension before an administrative-hearing commission.

According to the document, “any temporary suspension does not subject him to ouster from the office to which he was elected.”

As for allegations concerning operation of the Mississippi County Jail, Rynard wrote incidents that occurred in December 2014 and May 2015 happened before Hutcheson was sheriff. He previously was jail administrator.