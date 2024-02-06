Marcus Theatres not looking for 'bar atmosphere' in Cape

Sale of alcoholic beverages at a Cape Girardeau movie theater won’t create a bar atmosphere, an official with the theater’s parent corporation said.
Marcus Theatres, which owns Cape West Cine, received approval from the Cape Girardeau City Council last week to sell alcohol.
Robert Novak, vice president of concessions for Marcus Theatres, told the council his company closely regulates alcohol sales at its theaters.
“This is no different than a restaurant serving alcohol,” he said. “Moviegoers don’t consume alcohol like a bargoer would.”
The council gave final approval to an ordinance that adds movie theaters to the list of businesses that can sell alcoholic beverages to adult customers while still admitting those who are younger than 21.
Mari Randa, director of communication for Marcus Theatres, said Friday the company will seek approval of a liquor license, which would allow Cape West Cine to sell all types of liquor including beer and wine.
Randa said the theater could be selling alcoholic beverages by mid-November.
Novak said Marcus Theatres sells alcohol in 18 of its theaters.
“We have a family environment. It is our job to protect it,” he said.
Alcoholic drinks are poured into translucent cups while paper cups are used for soft drinks, said Novak, adding it makes it easy for theater employees to see who is holding an alcoholic drink.
Alcoholic drinks will not be sold to any customer who doesn’t show proper identification, he said.
“We won’t sell a drink without an ID, regardless of age,” Novak said.
Marcus Theatres contracts with an outside agency to regularly check the theaters unannounced to see whether any of the employees are violating the company’s policies about sale of alcoholic beverages.
If an employee is found to have violated the rules, he or she is summarily fired, Novak said.
“We take great pride in the standards we have,” he said.
Not everyone is thrilled by the anticipated sale of alcohol at Cape West Cine.
Local residents Harold Tilley and Doug Austin oppose the idea. Both men said others do, too.
They cited a recent Southeast Missourian readers’ poll, which is not a scientific, in which more than 72 percent of 572 respondents objected to the idea.
“To me, that speaks volumes,” Tilley told the council.
Tilley voiced concern underage moviegoers could consume alcohol.
“A 21-year-old can buy it. A 14-year-old might be able to consume it,’ he said.
A theater is for watching movies; a bar is for drinking, Tilley told the council.
Austin said he is concerned for the “well-being of youth.”
Among moviegoers, the largest age group is 18 to 24, according to Austin. The second-largest group comprises 12- to 17-year-olds, he told the council.
“Now is the time to take a stand for our young people,” he said.
Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn was the only council member to vote against alcohol sales at the movie theater.
Gunn praised the company’s efforts to regulate the sale of alcohol in its theaters, but he said at some point, there will be “a major disturbance” caused by a drunk moviegoer.
But Gunn’s fellow council members said alcohol sales are allowed in sports stadiums, bowling alleys and restaurants. They said it makes sense to allow it in movie theaters.
Ward 5 Councilman Bob Fox said, “It’s no different than going to a ballgame.”
But Marcus Theatres’ Novak said there is one difference.
“There are not (beer) vendors going through the auditorium,” he said.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Pertinent address:
247 Siemers Dr., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.