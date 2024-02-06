Marcus Theatres not looking for 'bar atmosphere' in Cape

Sale of alcoholic beverages at a Cape Girardeau movie theater won’t create a bar atmosphere, an official with the theater’s parent corporation said.

Marcus Theatres, which owns Cape West Cine, received approval from the Cape Girardeau City Council last week to sell alcohol.

Robert Novak, vice president of concessions for Marcus Theatres, told the council his company closely regulates alcohol sales at its theaters.

“This is no different than a restaurant serving alcohol,” he said. “Moviegoers don’t consume alcohol like a bargoer would.”

The council gave final approval to an ordinance that adds movie theaters to the list of businesses that can sell alcoholic beverages to adult customers while still admitting those who are younger than 21.

Mari Randa, director of communication for Marcus Theatres, said Friday the company will seek approval of a liquor license, which would allow Cape West Cine to sell all types of liquor including beer and wine.

Randa said the theater could be selling alcoholic beverages by mid-November.

Novak said Marcus Theatres sells alcohol in 18 of its theaters.

“We have a family environment. It is our job to protect it,” he said.

Alcoholic drinks are poured into translucent cups while paper cups are used for soft drinks, said Novak, adding it makes it easy for theater employees to see who is holding an alcoholic drink.

Alcoholic drinks will not be sold to any customer who doesn’t show proper identification, he said.

“We won’t sell a drink without an ID, regardless of age,” Novak said.

Marcus Theatres contracts with an outside agency to regularly check the theaters unannounced to see whether any of the employees are violating the company’s policies about sale of alcoholic beverages.

If an employee is found to have violated the rules, he or she is summarily fired, Novak said.

“We take great pride in the standards we have,” he said.

Not everyone is thrilled by the anticipated sale of alcohol at Cape West Cine.

Local residents Harold Tilley and Doug Austin oppose the idea. Both men said others do, too.