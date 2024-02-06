All sections
August 3, 2017

Marble Hill man accused of choking, threatening to kill girlfriend

A 56-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man threatened to kill his girlfriend Monday after earlier choking her, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputy Dylan Miller arrested Michael Jackson on Monday. Jackson was charged Tuesday with a Class D felony of second-degree domestic assault...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A 56-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man threatened to kill his girlfriend Monday after earlier choking her, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputy Dylan Miller arrested Michael Jackson on Monday. Jackson was charged Tuesday with a Class D felony of second-degree domestic assault.

According to a probable-cause statement filed in Bollinger County Circuit Court, the victim said Jackson choked her as they were traveling in her car Friday.

The woman reported the choking incident after Miller went to a domestic-dispute report at Jackson’s residence on Bollinger County Road 516 at 9:10 p.m. Monday.

The woman said she had an argument with Jackson, who was upset about his inability to “get an erection.”

He began screaming at her and began saying he should “just kill her,” according to the statement.

The woman said Jackson shoved her out of the way, grabbed a shotgun and walked outside, “saying he wanted to kill himself,” Miller wrote in the statement.

Jackson shot into the ground, went back inside and took a shower, according to the statement.

Miller reported he observed two scratches on the woman’s neck and bruises on her left arm, which she said occurred during “the fight” in her car.

The felony charge carries a punishment of up to one year in the county jail or seven years in a state prison, or a maximum fine of $10,000, or both.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

Marble Hill, Mo.

Local News
