Marble Hill man accused of choking, threatening to kill girlfriend

A 56-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man threatened to kill his girlfriend Monday after earlier choking her, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputy Dylan Miller arrested Michael Jackson on Monday. Jackson was charged Tuesday with a Class D felony of second-degree domestic assault.

According to a probable-cause statement filed in Bollinger County Circuit Court, the victim said Jackson choked her as they were traveling in her car Friday.

The woman reported the choking incident after Miller went to a domestic-dispute report at Jackson’s residence on Bollinger County Road 516 at 9:10 p.m. Monday.

The woman said she had an argument with Jackson, who was upset about his inability to “get an erection.”

He began screaming at her and began saying he should “just kill her,” according to the statement.

The woman said Jackson shoved her out of the way, grabbed a shotgun and walked outside, “saying he wanted to kill himself,” Miller wrote in the statement.