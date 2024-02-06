Man arrested after breaking glass vial at Spectrum office

An apparently disgruntled Spectrum customer broke a glass vial containing an irritant at the cable service office Tuesday in Cape Girardeau, police said.

The man then fled in a vehicle, police Sgt. Joey Hann said.

Hann said late Tuesday afternoon police had a person in custody, but his name was not being released until formal charges came from the prosecutor.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m., Hann said.

Police, firefighters and ambulance personnel responded to the scene at 623 S. Silver Springs Road. Police blocked off the strip mall. Several people were evacuated.