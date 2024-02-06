Man arrested after breaking glass vial at Spectrum office

An apparently disgruntled Spectrum customer broke a glass vial containing an irritant at the cable service office Tuesday in Cape Girardeau, police said.
The man then fled in a vehicle, police Sgt. Joey Hann said.
Hann said late Tuesday afternoon police had a person in custody, but his name was not being released until formal charges came from the prosecutor.
The incident happened around 10:15 a.m., Hann said.
Police, firefighters and ambulance personnel responded to the scene at 623 S. Silver Springs Road. Police blocked off the strip mall. Several people were evacuated.
No one was seriously hurt in the incident, Hann said. All refused to be transported to a hospital.
Cape Girardeau County Private Ambulance left the scene just after 11 a.m. and two city fire trucks exited the parking lot a short time later.
“Our fire department did a really good job,” Hann said.
Officers have not identified the irritant contained in the vial, he said Tuesday morning.
