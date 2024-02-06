Local prosecutor to run for judge

Local prosecutor Frank E. Miller has announced he will seek election next year to the position of Division III associate circuit judge of Cape Girardeau County.

Miller's announcement follows the decision of Judge Gary Kamp not to seek re-election.

Miller has served the past seven years as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County.

During his time as a prosecutor, Miller has tried 28 jury-trial cases and over 350 bench-trial cases and hearings, according to a news release.

The Missouri Bar Foundation recently honored him for his trial acumen. He was the 2017 recipient of the Lon O. Hocker Trial Lawyer Award, which is bestowed upon the top three trial lawyers in the entire state.

Since it's inception in 1954, only seven other lawyers from Cape Girardeau County have received the distinction, according to the news release.

If elected judge, Miller said he will "ensure justice is administered in a fair and timely manner."