Legal assistants compete for Perry County circuit clerk post

Two legal assistants, from two different law firms, are seeking election to the position of Perry County, Missouri, circuit clerk in a race that will be decided in the August primary.
Diane B. Geile and Jennifer A. Hotop will face off in the Republican primary Aug. 7. The winner will be assured of election in November as she will be unopposed to replace outgoing clerk Becky Paulus. The state-paid position carries a salary of more than $56,000.
Neither candidate has served in elective office, although Geile previously ran for the position of Perry County treasurer.
Both candidates have touted their legal experience.
Geile, who is employed as a paralegal for the Lichtenegger Law Firm, said in an email to the Southeast Missourian she previously worked as a deputy circuit clerk.
ï¿½I have 15 years of experience working in this very court office, and a total of 20 years working in the legal arena,ï¿½ she said.
ï¿½I am familiar with how every aspect of the job works, so I will be ready to go the day that I am elected,ï¿½ Geile said.
On her Facebook page, Geile said, if elected, she would ï¿½continue the quality of service that the people of Perry County expect and deserve.ï¿½
Hotop said in her job as a paralegal with Arbeiter Law Offices she deals directly with the Perry County Circuit Court and courts in surrounding counties on a daily basis.
ï¿½I have extensive knowledge of the types of cases handled by our court and its e-filing system,ï¿½ she said in an email.
If elected, Hotop said she would work to improve processing of documents filed online.
Hotop said she has ï¿½proven leadership skillsï¿½ to manage the office effectively. ï¿½My knowledge and experience in accounting have prepared me to reconcile the courtï¿½s accounts and maintain budgets,ï¿½ she said.
The circuit clerk race is one of only two positions contested in the August election. The other is for presiding commissioner on the Republican ballot.
