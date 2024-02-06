Legal assistants compete for Perry County circuit clerk post

Two legal assistants, from two different law firms, are seeking election to the position of Perry County, Missouri, circuit clerk in a race that will be decided in the August primary.

Diane B. Geile and Jennifer A. Hotop will face off in the Republican primary Aug. 7. The winner will be assured of election in November as she will be unopposed to replace outgoing clerk Becky Paulus. The state-paid position carries a salary of more than $56,000.

Neither candidate has served in elective office, although Geile previously ran for the position of Perry County treasurer.

Both candidates have touted their legal experience.

Diane B. Geile

Geile, who is employed as a paralegal for the Lichtenegger Law Firm, said in an email to the Southeast Missourian she previously worked as a deputy circuit clerk.

ï¿½I have 15 years of experience working in this very court office, and a total of 20 years working in the legal arena,ï¿½ she said.

ï¿½I am familiar with how every aspect of the job works, so I will be ready to go the day that I am elected,ï¿½ Geile said.