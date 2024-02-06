Lawmakers set sights on repealing, reforming prevailing wage law

Missouri lawmakers have set their sights on repealing or reforming the stateï¿½s prevailing wage law this year.

State Rep. Holly Rehder once again is leading the effort in the House to repeal the measure, which she contends drives up the cost of building schools and other public-works buildings throughout the state.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens last year called for repeal of the law.

As chairwoman of the economic development committee, Rehder is in position to shepherd such a bill through the House.

House lawmakers have filed nearly a dozen bills dealing with repeal or reform of the prevailing wage law.

The law requires contractors to pay a state-determined minimum wage for each construction trade on public-works projects.

The Missouri Department of Labor calculates minimum-wage rates on the basis of an annual survey of wage rates. The amount varies by county and occupation.

Democrats and labor union leaders have argued repealing the law would decrease worker wages and lead to less tax revenue. Repeal also would result in nonunion, out-of-state workers taking jobs away from local construction workers, they said.

Rehder said she plans to bring her repeal bill out of committee along with several reform measures in case the Senate objects to full repeal.

The House last year voted to repeal the law, but the measure languished in the Senate.

ï¿½We donï¿½t know what will happen in the Senate,ï¿½ she said.

ï¿½I am going to get some of the reforms out that make sense,ï¿½ the Scott County Republican lawmaker said.

The School Construction Act is one reform measure favored by Rehder. It would exempt construction and maintenance work in all but a handful of school districts from prevailing wage requirements if approved by a majority of that districtï¿½s school board members.

The exemptions would not apply to school districts in St. Charles, Jackson, St. Louis or Jefferson counties.

Rehder said she also favors measures that would allow governmental bodies to opt out of the prevailing wage requirement.