NewsJuly 22, 2024

KC Hall in Cape burgled Friday night

A person yet to be identified allegedly stole cash and damaged property at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 318 S. Spanish St. on the evening of Friday, July 19.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
A screenshot of security footage of the man who allegedly stole money and damaged property at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
A screenshot of security footage of the man who allegedly stole money and damaged property at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.Courtesy of Knights of Columbus Council 1111 Facebook page

An unidentified person allegedly stole cash and damaged property Friday evening, July 19, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

Knights of Columbus Council 1111 Grand Knight Kevin Klein said that after the facility’s bartender left for the night, the person allegedly broke in the door around 20 minutes later. The man jumped the bar and stole between $200 and $300 from the cash register, according to Klein.

“He left at approximately 11:45 (p.m.), somewhere near, and he went back around to the south side of the building,” Klein said.

Klein said the man came back to the hall around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, July 20, and went through drawers under the register and allegedly stole a bag containing around $50 to $60. Klein said while the man was leaving he used scissors to cut the wires of the security camera and took it with him.

Klein said the man was wearing a white surgical mask and a hat turned backward on his head.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to the Cape Girardeau Police Department about the incident but has not received more information as of press time.

