KC Hall in Cape burgled Friday night

An unidentified person allegedly stole cash and damaged property Friday evening, July 19, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

Knights of Columbus Council 1111 Grand Knight Kevin Klein said that after the facility’s bartender left for the night, the person allegedly broke in the door around 20 minutes later. The man jumped the bar and stole between $200 and $300 from the cash register, according to Klein.

“He left at approximately 11:45 (p.m.), somewhere near, and he went back around to the south side of the building,” Klein said.