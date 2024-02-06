Jury finds Harris guilty of murder, 3 other counts

A jury found a Cape Girardeau man guilty of second-degree murder and three lesser counts after deliberating for more than six hours Thursday.

The jury convicted Malcolm Harris, 26, of fatally shooting Domorlo McCaster, 28, in the back of the head as they and two other men sat in a GMC Envoy in a driveway in a Cape Girardeau neighborhood May 14, 2016.

In addition to second-degree murder, the 12-member jury found Harris guilty of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Judge Benjamin Lewis read the verdict amid tight security. Numerous law-enforcement officers were stationed in the courtroom in Jackson, which was crowded with relatives and friends of the victim and the defendant.

Lewis warned the crowd outbursts from the audience would not be tolerated.

“I know no matter what happens, somebody is going to be unhappy,” he said before reading the verdict.

Lewis set sentencing for 2 p.m. Nov. 17.

Relatives and friends of the victim cheered the verdict after leaving the courtroom.

The victim’s father, Eugene Lester Jr. of Cape Girardeau, welcomed the verdict.

“Justice. That’s it. That is all I wanted,” he said.

He added the guilty verdict will get Harris “off the street.”

Lester said his son was caught up in the violent drug culture.

“My son made a choice to get in that vehicle,” he said.

“I expected my son to die by the bullet,” Lester said, but he added his son didn’t deserve to be shot suddenly in the back of the head.

Lester said at one time, he, too, was involved with illegal drugs.

“I got out by the grace of God,” he said.

He said young people routinely carry guns and are willing to use them.

“These children see the fast money and want to take it,” Lester said.

“It is a black-on-black crime,” he added.