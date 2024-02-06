Judge sentences Cape man to 9 years for stealing, killing dog

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he stole a dog and stabbed it 11 times, killing the animal.

Andrew Nipper pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this month after the case was transferred to Perry County Circuit Court on a change of venue.

Judge Michael Gardner sentenced Nipper to four years on a felony animal abuse charge, two years for stealing the dog and three years for first-degree stalking.

Katlynn Biggerstaff said she put her black, female dog on a leash outside her apartment at 442 S. Spring Ave. around 4:30 p.m. May 19, Cape Girardeau police detective Jerry Franks said in a probable-cause statement.

A short time later, she discovered the dog was missing. At 9:30 p.m., there was a knock on the apartment door. When the door was opened, a black trash bag was found on the front step. Biggerstaff’s dog was found deceased inside the bag, according to the statement.

Biggerstaff told police she believed Nipper, an ex-boyfriend of a friend, killed the dog.