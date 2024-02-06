A judge has ordered the city of Cape Girardeau to pay an additional $45,000 in a condemnation case to the owners of the historic Elmwood property along Bloomfield Road.

Judge Rob Fulton ruled Friday the city, under state law, must pay $45,000 in “heritage value” in addition to the $90,000 the city previously agreed to pay to settle the land condemnation case.

Deputy city manager Molly Hood said Monday city officials have not decided whether to appeal the ruling.

Hood said the issue will be discussed with the city council.

“There is definitely a risk involved with an appeal,” she said.

People on the History Mystery Tour tour Elmwood Manor on April 22 in Cape Girardeau. The house dates back to 1808. Southeast Missourian file

There would be added legal costs if the city appeals, Hood said.

But Elmwood Farms’ attorney, James F. Waltz of Cape Girardeau, said the city was given an option in the earlier settlement agreement to pay an additional $22,500 to settle all the claims. The city chose to let the court decide the “heritage value” issue, he said.

Waltz welcomed the ruling.

He said the state law is designed to “strengthen landowners’ rights, not diminish them.”

City officials had argued property owners Patrick and Cheryl Evans were not entitled to “heritage value.”

Under state law, a court must approve a 50-percent increase in the condemnation payment if it is found the land had “heritage value.”