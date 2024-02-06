Judge Gary Kamp dismissed an assault charge against embattled Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson but bound him over to stand trial in circuit court on a first-degree robbery charge.

Kamp’s ruling Tuesday followed a preliminary hearing in Mississippi County Circuit Court before a standing-room-only crowd.

After a second hearing against Hutcheson, which followed the first hearing, the judge took under advisement charges alleging the sheriff illegally “pinged” the cellphones of a judge and several law-enforcement officers in violation of state law.

As to the second case, Hutcheson faces seven felony counts of forgery, seven misdemeanor counts of tampering with computer data and a misdemeanor count of notary misconduct.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed the charges in April and since has gone to court to oust Hutcheson from office permanently.

Testimony in the first hearing centered on allegations Hutcheson assaulted Bonnie Woods at an East Prairie, Missouri, beauty shop where she worked.

He was accused of handcuffing the 77-year-old Woods so hard, her wrist bled after she refused to give Hutcheson his sister-in-law’s paycheck.

His sister-in-law, Kasey Hall, is a former employee of the beauty shop and had developed plans to open a competing shop, according to the narrative disclosed at the hearing.

Woods testified she was told by shop owner Joyce Baltrusaitis, who is her sister, she was not supposed to give Hall her check until the former employee had returned her client-appointment sheets.

In questioning from assistant attorney general Gregory Goodwin, serving as special prosecutor, Woods said Hutcheson came to the beauty shop March 24 to pick up Hall’s check.

She said the sheriff subsequently said he was arresting her in regards to allegations Woods previously had assaulted Hall.

“I said, ‘Cory, I didn’t do anything,’” she told the court.

Woods said after he handcuffed her left hand, she resisted his efforts to handcuff her right hand. She testified Hutcheson subsequently removed the handcuff, grabbed the check out of her hand and gave her the requested paperwork showing Hall’s clients.

Woods said the incident resulted in bleeding to her left hand.

She said she sought medical care at a Sikeston, Missouri, hospital and ended up being taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau after suffering a mild heart attack.

She said she spent three days in the hospital.