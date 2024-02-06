Jefferson School to add fifth, sixth grades

Jefferson Elementary School will expand enrollment to include fifth- and sixth-graders over the next three years, a move school officials believe will serve students well.

All Cape Girardeau elementary schools now educate students in kindergarten through fourth grades.

But the school district plans to add fifth-grade students to its enrollment at Jefferson School for the 2020-2021 school year and sixth-grade students for the 2021-2022 year, said Christa Turner, deputy superintendent of elementary education.

Only those fifth- and sixth-graders enrolled in Jefferson will attend that school. The district’s other fifth and sixth graders will attend Central Middle School, Turner said.

Turner and Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass said they believe students will benefit from remaining at Jefferson for two additional grades.

Turner said this would allow students to develop greater leadership skills and benefit from two more years of the new STREAM (Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) curriculum.

Jefferson will fully implement the project-based curriculum starting with the new school year in August, she said.

Elementary school families throughout the district were notified by mail in December of the planned changes at Jefferson School.

Turner wrote Jefferson School students “will be immersed in holistic, hands-on learning that will empower them to reach their full learning potential.”

As part of the curriculum change at Jefferson School, the school district opened up enrollment to students in other parts of the city.

The open enrollment deadline is March 1.

As of Friday, about 20 students from outside the Jefferson School zone have enrolled in classes at the south-side school for the coming academic year, Turner said.

The bulk of those students are incoming kindergartners and those who are now in third grade, she said.