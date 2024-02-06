Jason Smith applauds Trump for Missouri visit to champion tax reform

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith applauded President Donald Trump for scheduling a visit to Missouri to champion tax reform and tax cuts.

Trump is set to discuss the issue during a visit Wednesday to a Springfield, Missouri, manufacturing plant.

Smith, R-Salem, said the president “promised me in March that he would come to Missouri.”

The congressman said, “I just think it is pretty exciting that the president is coming to Missouri.”

Smith added, “I am glad he is doing it on taxes, which is something I care a lot about.”

The lawmaker canceled a farm-tour event set for Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County so he could travel to Springfield.

Smith said Tuesday he plans to greet Trump when Air Force One lands at the Springfield airport. Smith said he expects to accompany the president on the drive to the Loren Cook Co.

Smith said he and other Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee have been meeting with the president and his administration for the last eight to nine months to discuss rewriting the tax code.

“What he (Trump) is going to talk about is how complex the code is, without a doubt,” Smith said.

The federal tax code has more than 70,000 pages, Smith said.

“That is 55 times the size of the King James version of the Bible,” he said. “That tells you how huge it is.”

Since 2011, the U.S. tax code has changed more than 6,000 times, Smith said.

“That is more than one time a day that the tax code has changed,” he said.

Smith said the tax code has “so many loopholes.” He added, “We need to simplify the code.”

Ninety percent of Americans “have to have assistance” to fill out tax forms, he said.