The City of Jackson could be a partner in development of an indoor aquatic center, particularly if the facility is located near the SportsPlex bordering Interstate 55, a councilman said Wednesday.

Jackson Councilman Paul Sander, a former mayor of the city, delivered that message to a meeting of the Aquatics Facility Committee and consultants the City of Cape Girardeau has hired to help plan for the project.

Sander said Jackson would be "more interested in being a player" if the facility is built near the interstate, which borders the Jackson city limits.

Eleven possible sites for the aquatic center have been identified, according to a map provided to committee members at the meeting, held at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

They include two sites near the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, one on Limbaugh Lane and the other on Jim Drury Way.

The aquatics committee is comprised of six members, three each representing the City of Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau School District.

School officials early on proposed building the facility at South West End Boulevard and Highway 74, near Jefferson Elementary School.

Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Neil Glass and school board president Kyle McDonald said Wednesday they want the facility built near a school.

McDonald said the school board would have to seek voter approval of a bond issue to help fund construction. The district's voters would expect the project to have "an educational benefit," he said.

In addition to the two sites near the SportsPlex and the one near Jefferson Elementary School, three potential sites have been identified in the vicinity of South Kingshighway near the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. Other possible spots include the site of the existing Central Municipal Pool, a location at Southern Expressway and South Kingshighway and two locations at Osage Park.

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said city officials want a facility that can be built and operated within budget parameters.

The city has budgeted $6 million toward construction.

Glass said the school district likely would put $3 million to $4 million toward the project, assuming voters approve a bond issue.