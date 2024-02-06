The Jackson School District hosted its sixth annual IgnitED Educational Conference on Thursday, July 18, at Jackson High School. The conference provides Missouri educators with an affordable opportunity for professional development.

The 236 educators in attendance represented more than 30 school districts throughout Southeast Missouri and the St. Louis area. While other educational conferences can be costly, IgnitED costs each attendee $25.

"I would say an average conference costs around $250 for a participant to attend. Our conference is $25," Brandon Brazel, an instructional technology specialist at Jackson schools, said. "... For some of these smaller, rural schools, it's the only professional development opportunity they have. As the largest school district in the area, we're thrilled to be able to provide that and share with those districts around us."

Kristie Brownsberger, a Jackson High School math teacher who attended the event, said IgnitED is the most professional development she gets all year.

"It probably takes me a couple of days just to unpack everything I've got. A lot of the presenters present us with all this material, and then I go home with my brain wanting to do it all. It takes me a couple of days to sort through," Brownsberger said. "Because they always share their presentation links as well, I can go back through and see all of the cool information."

Attendees could select from more than 50 breakout sessions, 10 per hour, focusing on the "latest instructional strategies and technology integration". Session topics included using Google in the classroom, trauma-informed teaching, and how to use the online graphic design tool Canva. According to Danna Bruns, another instructional technology specialist in the district, the conference sessions regarding artificial intelligence were especially popular with attendees.

"(AI) was a huge topic today that definitely wasn't even something that was on our radar when we started this," Bruns said. "... I know there's more technology and instructional strategies that have changed, too, but AI is just the one — after reading everybody's comments from (Thursday) — that was the big thing for them."