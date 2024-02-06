Independence Street plan looks to close several commercial entrances

Seven commercial entrances on Independence Street, including one serving Arby's restaurant, would be closed permanently as part of a traffic-improvement project, Cape Girardeau city officials said.

City staff and a consulting firm came up with the plan, which was outlined last month in an open-house-style public meeting at city hall.

But the plan, which also calls for concrete medians and traffic signals, could see some changes before it is finalized, city engineer Casey Brunke said Wednesday.

The project, estimated to cost $3.4 million, is intended to alleviate traffic congestion on the busy street.

Up to 17,500 vehicles a day travel Independence in the vicinity of the Kingshighway intersection, according to information posted on the city's website.

Traffic volume is projected to climb to more than 20,000 vehicles a day over the next two decades, according to city staff.

Up to 100 crashes a year are reported on the nearly mile-long stretch of Independence Street from East Rodney Drive to Sunset Boulevard, officials said.

In reviewing the plan, the city has sought input from business owners and the general public. An online survey has been posted for nearly a month on the city's website. The survey closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Brunke said.

After that, the city will look over the public comments and "see what tweaks need to be made," Brunke said.

Owners of businesses along the route largely have been "receptive" to the proposed improvements, she said. They recognize there is a "traffic problem," Brunke said.

The preferred option calls for widening the Independence/Kingshighway intersection to allow for two eastbound and two westbound through-lanes. Pedestrian crossings would be added.

Concrete medians would be constructed along much of the route to prevent left turns, and traffic signals would be installed on Independence Street at the Clark Avenue/eastern entrance to Walmart Neighborhood Market intersection, and west of Kingshighway at the North Broadview intersection.