'I did not vote'

Most area voters stayed away from the polls Tuesday much to the dismay of election officials.
In Scott County, 6.57 percent of registered voters residing in precincts where there were elections cast ballots, according to election returns.
Voter participation was low in surrounding counties, too. Only 9.24 percent of Perry County voters went to the polls. Bollinger County experienced 12.82 percent turnout, while 14.74 percent of voters went to the polls in Cape Girardeau County, election returns show.
But Cape Girardeau County voters largely stayed away despite a use-tax measure on the Jackson ballot and a school bond issue on the Cape Girardeau ballot.
While the county has some 52,000 registered voters, only 36,472 voters were eligible to vote because of the lack of any candidates or issues in several of the precincts.
Only 5,377 Cape Girardeau County voters went to the polls, according to election returns.
In Jackson, 10,131 voters were eligible to decide the fate of the proposed use tax. Only 1,298 voted in the election, which saw the use tax narrowly defeated.
In the Cape Girardeau School District, there were 23,517 people eligible to vote. Only 3,569 voted in the election, which saw the passage of the bond issue.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said it was "slow" at polling stations Tuesday.
Election officials in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Perry and Bollinger counties said voter turnout is typically low in April city and school elections.
But Scott County Clerk Rita Milam said voter turnout this time was "probably one of the lowest" ever in her county.
By comparison, 14.58 percent of registered Scott County voters cast ballots in the April 2018 election. Turnout in April 2017 was 18.13 percent; in April 2016, 14.49 percent; and in April 2015, 16.70 percent, according to election records posted on the county's website.
The lack of contested races in five of the county's seven school districts contributed to the low turnout Tuesday, Milam said. Still, she lamented the apathy of voters. "So many people don't think an April election is that important," she said.
A total of 1,442 ballots were cast in Scott County.
In Perry County, 1,149 ballots were cast.
Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz said he doesn't understand why so few voters go to the polls in April elections. "I am always surprised by low voter turnout," said Kutz, explaining that in his view local elections have the most direct impact on residents.
Many times, voters are unaware of local elections, he added.
The hotel tax, which was approved by 76 percent of those who voted, did not draw many voters to the polls, Kutz said.
According to the county clerk, the proposal to tax motel and hotel customers was not a concern to Perry County taxpayers who won't be paying the tax.
Kutz said the regular voter in Perry County is increasingly older. He estimated most of Perry County's regular voters are over the age of 40.
Younger adults typically don't vote in local elections, he said.
Changing that dynamic requires convincing young voters of the importance of casting ballots and getting them to act, he said.
Voting, Kutz said, is "a learned habit."
Bollinger County Clerk Brittany Hovis said she wasn't surprised by the low turnout even though there were contested races in the county's two largest school districts.
Hovis said turnout hovers around 13 percent in April elections regardless of the issues or contested races on the ballot.
While turnout in terms of percentage was better in Bollinger County than in some other area counties, Hovis said that "is still sad."
