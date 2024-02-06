'I did not vote'

Most area voters stayed away from the polls Tuesday much to the dismay of election officials.

In Scott County, 6.57 percent of registered voters residing in precincts where there were elections cast ballots, according to election returns.

Voter participation was low in surrounding counties, too. Only 9.24 percent of Perry County voters went to the polls. Bollinger County experienced 12.82 percent turnout, while 14.74 percent of voters went to the polls in Cape Girardeau County, election returns show.

But Cape Girardeau County voters largely stayed away despite a use-tax measure on the Jackson ballot and a school bond issue on the Cape Girardeau ballot.

While the county has some 52,000 registered voters, only 36,472 voters were eligible to vote because of the lack of any candidates or issues in several of the precincts.

Only 5,377 Cape Girardeau County voters went to the polls, according to election returns.

In Jackson, 10,131 voters were eligible to decide the fate of the proposed use tax. Only 1,298 voted in the election, which saw the use tax narrowly defeated.

In the Cape Girardeau School District, there were 23,517 people eligible to vote. Only 3,569 voted in the election, which saw the passage of the bond issue.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said it was "slow" at polling stations Tuesday.

Election officials in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Perry and Bollinger counties said voter turnout is typically low in April city and school elections.

But Scott County Clerk Rita Milam said voter turnout this time was "probably one of the lowest" ever in her county.

By comparison, 14.58 percent of registered Scott County voters cast ballots in the April 2018 election. Turnout in April 2017 was 18.13 percent; in April 2016, 14.49 percent; and in April 2015, 16.70 percent, according to election records posted on the county's website.

The lack of contested races in five of the county's seven school districts contributed to the low turnout Tuesday, Milam said. Still, she lamented the apathy of voters. "So many people don't think an April election is that important," she said.

A total of 1,442 ballots were cast in Scott County.