Housing tops priority list in Perryville alderman race

Perryville, Missouri, has a housing shortage.

Both Ward 2 Alderman Douglas K. Martin and challenger Sharon M. Unterreiner agree on that issue.

The two candidates in the April 2 municipal election discussed the issue in emailed responses to a candidate questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian.

Martin wrote, "Affordable housing is one of the biggest problems we face currently. We have a daytime population much larger than the housing to accommodate them."

He added, "We are very limited in the city limits with space and may have to consider annexation."

Douglas K. Martin

Martin wrote, "These challenges can be difficult and contentious, but I believe that I (and the board) are prepared for the challenge."

He described Perryville as a progressive community that "values our traditions, our faith and our families." He wrote, "I will always put these values first and communicate with my constituents when deciding on important issues."

Unterreiner, who is employed in the insurance industry, sees the biggest challenge as the city's "rapid growth."

She wrote, "While this is a good problem to have, the city now has to figure out how to improve its infrastructure. In addition, we must maintain a highly competitive workforce and provide adequate housing so people would want to live and work in Perryville."

Unterreiner believes the challenge could be addressed by working with the private sector to promote investment in housing and education.