All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 21, 2019

Housing tops priority list in Perryville alderman race

Perryville, Missouri, has a housing shortage. Both Ward 2 Alderman Douglas K. Martin and challenger Sharon M. Unterreiner agree on that issue. The two candidates in the April 2 municipal election discussed the issue in emailed responses to a candidate questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Sharon M. Unterreiner
Sharon M. Unterreiner

Perryville, Missouri, has a housing shortage.

Both Ward 2 Alderman Douglas K. Martin and challenger Sharon M. Unterreiner agree on that issue.

The two candidates in the April 2 municipal election discussed the issue in emailed responses to a candidate questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian.

Martin wrote, "Affordable housing is one of the biggest problems we face currently. We have a daytime population much larger than the housing to accommodate them."

He added, "We are very limited in the city limits with space and may have to consider annexation."

Douglas K. Martin
Douglas K. Martin

Martin wrote, "These challenges can be difficult and contentious, but I believe that I (and the board) are prepared for the challenge."

He described Perryville as a progressive community that "values our traditions, our faith and our families." He wrote, "I will always put these values first and communicate with my constituents when deciding on important issues."

Unterreiner, who is employed in the insurance industry, sees the biggest challenge as the city's "rapid growth."

She wrote, "While this is a good problem to have, the city now has to figure out how to improve its infrastructure. In addition, we must maintain a highly competitive workforce and provide adequate housing so people would want to live and work in Perryville."

Unterreiner believes the challenge could be addressed by working with the private sector to promote investment in housing and education.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Perryville has already made great strides in attracting higher learning institutions such as Rankin Technical College and Central Methodist College. The city is also facilitating creative ideas to improve housing and infrastructure," Unterreiner wrote.

If elected, she wrote, "I will ensure we continue to focus our efforts on these initiatives."

Martin, who owns a landscape business and flower shop, highlighted the progress he feels has been made in Perryville.

"I believe that in the six years that I have been an alderman, our board has made tremendous strides in improving and updating the infrastructure of Perryville," he wrote.

The city has used new technology to update sewer and water lines, according to Martin.

"We are now a natural gas provider, which allows us to lock in rates," he wrote.

The city, along with the Perryville Development Corp., is selling 21 building lots for development of a residential subdivision. "This will hopefully help in our need for more housing," Martin wrote.

Unterreiner, who is making her first run for public office, wrote, if elected, she would "devote my time and work diligently to improve the community and the opportunities for our next generation. Having grown up in Perryville, I'm grateful to be able to raise my family in this town."

The Ward 2 election is the only contested, race for a city government position on the April ballot.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy