Housing tops priority list in Perryville alderman race

Perryville, Missouri, has a housing shortage.
Both Ward 2 Alderman Douglas K. Martin and challenger Sharon M. Unterreiner agree on that issue.
The two candidates in the April 2 municipal election discussed the issue in emailed responses to a candidate questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian.
Martin wrote, "Affordable housing is one of the biggest problems we face currently. We have a daytime population much larger than the housing to accommodate them."
He added, "We are very limited in the city limits with space and may have to consider annexation."
Martin wrote, "These challenges can be difficult and contentious, but I believe that I (and the board) are prepared for the challenge."
He described Perryville as a progressive community that "values our traditions, our faith and our families." He wrote, "I will always put these values first and communicate with my constituents when deciding on important issues."
Unterreiner, who is employed in the insurance industry, sees the biggest challenge as the city's "rapid growth."
She wrote, "While this is a good problem to have, the city now has to figure out how to improve its infrastructure. In addition, we must maintain a highly competitive workforce and provide adequate housing so people would want to live and work in Perryville."
Unterreiner believes the challenge could be addressed by working with the private sector to promote investment in housing and education.
"Perryville has already made great strides in attracting higher learning institutions such as Rankin Technical College and Central Methodist College. The city is also facilitating creative ideas to improve housing and infrastructure," Unterreiner wrote.
If elected, she wrote, "I will ensure we continue to focus our efforts on these initiatives."
Martin, who owns a landscape business and flower shop, highlighted the progress he feels has been made in Perryville.
"I believe that in the six years that I have been an alderman, our board has made tremendous strides in improving and updating the infrastructure of Perryville," he wrote.
The city has used new technology to update sewer and water lines, according to Martin.
"We are now a natural gas provider, which allows us to lock in rates," he wrote.
The city, along with the Perryville Development Corp., is selling 21 building lots for development of a residential subdivision. "This will hopefully help in our need for more housing," Martin wrote.
Unterreiner, who is making her first run for public office, wrote, if elected, she would "devote my time and work diligently to improve the community and the opportunities for our next generation. Having grown up in Perryville, I'm grateful to be able to raise my family in this town."
The Ward 2 election is the only contested, race for a city government position on the April ballot.
