A plan to redevelop two blighted Good Hope Street buildings for retail/office space and apartments and improve a vacant lot could serve as “a catalyst for the entire block,” Cape Girardeau development services director Alex McElroy said.

“I think it sounds very exciting,” he added.

The city council is set to vote on a resolution Monday night to execute a development agreement with Alliant Development LLC to rehabilitate two dilapidated brick buildings at 631 and 635 Good Hope St. and a vacant lot between them.

Mayor Harry Rediger called it “a great jump-start” for economic development in the neighborhood.

“I think there is additional hope for Good Hope,” he said.

With the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus on the east and this proposed development to the west, Rediger said he believes this has the potential to spark “future development” in the area.

Rather than seek to raze the structures, city officials are taking a new approach with the old buildings.

Under this strategy, property owner Jeremy Ford, who lives in California, has agreed to donate the property to the developer. A tax lien on the property would be transferred to the developer, city officials said.

A dilapidated building once stood on the vacant lot. But that structure partially collapsed in 2014. The city removed the structure and levied a $51,684 tax lien on the property, officials explained.

If the developer completes the project within four years, the city would waive the tax lien under the agreement, McElroy said.

That would give the developer time to seek historic tax credits for the project, he said.

“The properties are listed with the National Register of Historic Places and are situated in a prominent area of downtown, which needs attention,” he wrote.

Largely settled by German immigrants, the area contained shops, offices, taverns and boardinghouses by the turn of the 20th century.

The buildings at 631 and 635 Good Hope were erected about 1880, according to National Register documentation.

The city advertised for development proposals earlier this summer.

Alliant, which consists of Dille Traxel Architecture and its Property Pro Facility Managememt company, and Gramblin Lumber, submitted the only proposal, McElroy said. Together, the development group employs licensed architects, construction professionals and building-management specialists, he said in an agenda report to the council.