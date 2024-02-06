Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission has added six structures to its endangered-buildings list, including a brick house on North Street that once was a winner of a Christmas lighting contest.

In all, there are 14 buildings on the list. According to the city's website, the structures are those with historic value believed to be at risk of being lost because of significant deterioration and/or imminent demolition.

This year's additions are houses at:

A new addition to the city of Cape Girardeau's endangered-buildings list sits Monday at 318 S. Lorimer St. BEN MATTHEWS

611 S. Sprigg St.;

1305 William St.;

725 N. Clark Ave.;

400 Olive St.;

831 North St.;

a single structure with two addresses at 318 and 322 S. Lorimier St.

The house at the southeast corner of North and Pacific streets is a Colonial Revival-style brick structure. The two-story house features dual chimneys and an ornate "hood" over the centered entrance, according to the commission's online list.

"The house is deteriorating quickly due to missing roof shingles, missing mortar from the brick and severely peeling paint," the commission said in its list.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin said the house appears to be vacant.

He said "the real-estate value is pretty good" because it is near Southeast Missouri State University.

Shrimplin said if the structure continues to deteriorate, the land could end up being worth more without the house than with it.

Alyssa Phares, who chairs the commission, said the North Street house has been deteriorating since 2008.

"It was kind of easy to add it to the list," she said.

"As far as we can tell, it has not been regularly occupied in 10 years," Phares said.

She suggested it would make a good home for a university professor.

But finding a suitable owner for a vacant, historic structure is not easy, she said.

"It takes time to find the people that have the vision and financial resources," she added.

The endangered buildings list includes a 2 1/2-story brick house at 611 S. Sprigg St. built around 1908 for a German immigrant and his family.