Harry Rediger, former Cape mayor, succumbs to cancer at age 86

As his final term as mayor of Cape Girardeau wound toward an end, Harry Rediger championed a community model focused on involvement, cooperation and personal investment — Purpose Built.

Rediger's decades of public service, his career with JCPenney and his long history of volunteerism mirrored that idea.

Rediger died Sunday, Sept. 22. He was 86.

His children issued a statement upon his passing.

"After a courageous battle with his cancer, our Dad, Harry Rediger, passed peacefully earlier today. Each of us was lucky enough to share time with dad in his final days. Please hold our family in your thoughts and prayers," the group said.

Rediger served eight years as mayor, his tenure ending in 2018. As he surveyed issues downtown and around the city, he embraced the Purpose Built concept of grassroots change.

"And we are right about to the point where we’ve got a group ready to take the lead, to identify a quarterback committee, and it’s going to be theirs. It’s got to be. It’s got to be individuals from that area taking the lead. There’s interest there, and I think it can blossom," he told B Magazine in 2018.