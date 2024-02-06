Group aiding homeless buys former police station

The former Cape Girardeau police station will become the new quarters for Community Caring Council, city officials announced Wednesday in a news release.

But first the Caring Council plans to repair and remodel it, a process the group's executive director, Melissa Stickel, said could take a year to complete.

Community Caring Council will rely on block grant funds, tax credits, other grants and local fundraising efforts to pay for the renovations, according to the news release.

Stickel said in a phone interview the organization hopes to sell "naming rights" for various parts of the building to help fund the project.

City council members voted unanimously Monday in closed session to accept the $100,000 purchase offer from Community Caring Council.

The Caring Council plans to move all of its offices into the old station at 40 S. Sprigg St.

Stickel said the former police station will provide badly needed space for all of the Community Caring Council services. The added space also will allow the not-for-profit organization to offer day services for the homeless. Those services will include laundry, showers and a mailing address.

It will not be a full-fledged homeless shelter as it will operate only during the daytime, she said.

The two-story, 13,800-square-foot building, constructed in 1976, stands on 1.83 acres. The property borders South Sprigg, Merriwether and Frederick streets. The partially unfinished basement covers nearly 3,000 square feet.

Community Caring Council's offer was one of three received by the city by the March 26 deadline.

The other offers came from Robert Janota and Humble Path, an organization established to support the community service efforts of various not-for-profit groups; and PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing), a group aiming to revitalize Cape Girardeau's south-side neighborhood through the "Purpose Built Communities" model.

The PBC model transformed a neighborhood in Atlanta. It's a three-leg approach, including cradle-to-college education to end the cycle of generational poverty, an eye to community wellness and safety, and mixed-income housing.