State Rep. Kathy Swan will face Democratic opposition in her bid for re-election this year.

The Cape Girardeau Republican is opposed by Democratic candidate Renita Green, pastor of St. James AME Church, a historically black church in Cape Girardeau.

Both candidates filed for the 147th District seat Tuesday, the first day of filing for county, state and federal offices for the August primary and general elections in Missouri.

The House district takes in an area primarily covering the city of Cape Girardeau.

Republicans Tony LaForest of Jackson and Barry Hovis of Cape Girardeau filed as candidates for District 146 state representative, the Missouri Secretary of State's Office reported on its website.

The incumbent, Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

The district encompasses most of Cape Girardeau County.

In District 145, state Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryvile, faces a challenge from Democrat Ronald Pember of Fredericktown, Missouri. Pember ran unsuccessfully against Francis in the 2016 election. The district covers Bollinger and Madison counties and part of Perry County.

Scott City attorney Rebecca Reed filed as a Democratic candidate for judge of the 33rd Circuit of Scott and Mississippi counties.

Reed filed as a Democrat, setting up a potential primary contest with Judge David Dolan, who also is a Democrat.

Dolan had not filed as of late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Scott County Clerk's Office.

As for the 8th District congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith once again will face challengers. Democrat Kathy Ellis of Festus, Missouri, and Libertarian Jonathan Shell of Fredericktown filed Tuesday with the Secretary of State's Office.

Shell ran unsuccessfully for the congressional seat two years ago.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Smith had not filed.