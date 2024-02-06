Gov. Greitens proposes tax cuts for most Missourians

Most Missouri taxpayers would receive tax cuts under a plan proposed by Gov. Eric Greitens that would cut both personal income tax and corporate tax rates.

The governor touted the plan Monday during a visit to Signature Packaging and Paper in a Jackson industrial park. More than 100 people attended the event, held on the factory floor. Many in the crowd were employees of the company.

Greitens, who visited three cities on the east side of the state Monday and plans to make stops in three cities on the west side of the state today, said the tax plan puts working people first and rewards businesses for hiring Missourians.

The governor said the plan unveiled Monday would cut taxes for 97 percent of all Missouri taxpayers.

ï¿½We are targeting working families,ï¿½ he added.

Governor Eric Greitens talks with members of the community Jan. 29, 2018, after speaking at Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

The plan would cut taxes to zero for 380,000 working-class Missourians, Greitens said.

The governorï¿½s plan calls for cutting tax rates by an estimated $800 million.

A handful of protesters shouted at Greitens during his speech, voicing frustration over the governorï¿½s proposed cuts to higher education.

He did not respond to the protesters.

After his speech, Greitens told reporters his proposed cuts in funding for higher education are not designed to help pay for the proposed tax cuts.

A group of women protest funding cuts from higher education during the governor's stop at Signature Packaging and Paper on Jan. 29, 2018, in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

He said his office brought in budget experts who determined the University of Missouri alone could save $70 million just by reducing its administration.

ï¿½We believe by reducing administration, we believe we will be able to provide high quality education,ï¿½ he told reporters.

Greitens added that his spending plan includes more money for student scholarships.

ï¿½We have to make tough choices in the (state) budget to make sure the budget balances,ï¿½ he said.

Greitens said the tax-cut plan is ï¿½revenue neutral, so it wonï¿½t have an effect on the budget.ï¿½

Democrats quickly expressed skepticism with the plan, according to The Associated Press.