Gen. McKee portrait to go up on Cape Girardeau Wall of Fame

The late Gen. Seth McKee, who has been called a "hometown hero" by family, friends and local veterans, will be added to the Cape Girardeau downtown Wall of Fame.

McGee's portrait will be added to the floodwall mural this summer, Mayor Harry Rediger said Tuesday.

Funding is in place, he said.

Friends, family and veterans have been lobbying since January to add the four-star general to the Wall of Fame, which honors famous people who were born in Missouri or achieved fame while residing in the state.

The mural committee of the Old Town Cape revitalization organization approved plans to add the portrait to the Wall of Fame earlier this year.

Gen. Seth J. McKee, right, commander of the North American Air Defense Command, presented a souvenir to President Richard M. Nixon of the chief executive's visit to NORAD headquarters underground complex in Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1971. McKee grew up in Southeast Missouri and graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1934. Southeast Missourian file

Local artist Craig Thomas has agreed to paint the portrait. He learned the project would proceed during a phone call from the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday.

Thomas said the portrait will be painted between the portraits of Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain) and Gen. Omar Bradley.

The project had been stalled by a lack of funding.

Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills said several months ago it did not have funding to add McKee's portrait to the Wall of Fame.

Rediger said he had hoped to secure private funding for the project, but that did not occur.