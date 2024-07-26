CHARLESTON, Mo. — When a Wyatt, Missouri, man died in a car crash near Charleston last month, his family wanted to bury his remains with their father. The only problem was the funeral home director had trouble finding the father’s gravesite which had sunk into the ground at a Mississippi County cemetery.

According to Terry Parker, funeral director at McMikle Funeral Home,

Louis Anderson Lynch was just 2 years old when his father, Anderson Lynch, died at the age of 30 in 1954 while working on a job in Chicago, leaving Louis, his siblings and his mother, Charlotte.

“Louis’ father was buried at Oak Grove Cemetery at the family’s choice,” Parker said.

In the 1960s, Louis Lynch and his family left Charleston for the Detroit, Michigan, area in search of a better life, Parker said. Then, about three years ago, Louis Lynch chose to return to Mississippi County.

“Louis moved back here because he was afraid with living in the large city of Detroit that he would get sick with COVID-19,” Parker said. “He thought that coming back to his roots here, he would be more protected from viruses.”

On June 18, Louis Lynch, 72, died in a car accident near Charleston. Because Lynch’s father was buried at Oak Grove Cemetery, his family thought it would be appropriate to bury his cremated remains there as well, Parker said.

“They thought why move him to Detroit? They just thought it would be nice to place him at Oak Grove with his dad,” Parker said.

So, Parker set out to find Lynch’s father’s grave in Oak Grove Cemetery near Charleston.

At the time of Anderson Lynch’s death, his wife ordered a veteran’s marker, but it had since sunk into the ground, Parker said.

“Oak Grove is an old cemetery,” said Parker, who also serves as Mississippi County’s coroner. “It has so much territory of basically unmarked graves for many reasons. A lot of it is financial. Back then, when people passed away, they didn’t have the money to buy a headstone. Oak Grove historically has not really had great record keeping because it was a county-owned cemetery to help those in need.

Parker continued: “Not everyone buried out there is obviously in that category, but it is one of the older cemeteries in the county, and it is a very large cemetery.”

According to Parker, the search for Anderson Lynch’s grave began.

“We walked and walked, and we found nothing,” Parker said. “The veteran’s marker that had been placed on Louis’ father’s grave in 1954 had sunk in the ground.”

Parker said in 2014, the marker was still partially visible due to the website “Find a Grave,” which allows people to search for graves.

“We also know that in 1980, it was very visible because there were some genealogical ladies in town who mapped every cemetery in this county,” Parker said.

Parker said he was able to locate Anderson Lynch’s gravesite, thanks to the assistance of Shirley Bryant and Joan Feezor from the Mississippi County Genealogical Society.