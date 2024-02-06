Fourth of July celebrations: Motors, mud and music

Thousands of area residents celebrated Independence Day in Jackson City Park amid motors and mud.

Several hundred antique vehicles, many of them sporting bright-colored paint jobs, drew appreciative looks at the Capaha Car Club show as part of Jackson' Fourth of July Celebration.

A short distance away, co-ed teams splashed around in three, straw-bale-lined mud pits, competing in the mud volleyball tournament.

Music and fireworks culminated the Jackson celebration and another one at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band performed patriotic music at the Arena Park grandstand. Loud bangs of fireworks punctuated the air as area residents set off their own displays around Arena Park in advance of the official fireworks show.

Raymond G. Buhs speaks after receiving the Spirit of America Award on Wednesday at the Arena Park grandstand in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

The Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award was presented to Raymond G. Buhs of Cape Girardeau as part of the festivities. The award is presented annually to an individual who exudes the spirit of the United States within his or her community.

A former executive with Federal Materials Corp. and Southeast Missouri Stone, Buhs served for many years on the city's planning and zoning commission.

He served in the Navy, both in World War II and in the Korean War.

Lucas Presson, Southeast Missourian assistant publisher, in presenting the award, said Buhs had remarked "everybody ought to give something back" to their community.

Buhs told the crowd he was "shocked" to receive the award. "I appreciate this so much," he told the crowd.

"I think most of us do give something back," he said. "I would just like to say 'thank you' to everyone."

At the Jackson celebration, people got a bird's-eye view of festivities during the day by taking helicopter rides.

The newest attraction, a Slip 'N Slide by the Jackson Jaycees, drew a steady stream of children, enjoying a watery, downhill plunged, cooling off amid blazing temperatures.

Andrea Flint, president of the Jackson Jaycees, said people started lining up early Wednesday for the slide. As a result, the Jaycees opened the slide 30 minutes early, she said.

"It has been so great," she said, adding the slide provided an activity designed to appeal to those ages 8 to 14. But she added a number of Jaycee members and the Jackson High School swim team also took the plunge. "We did a few trial runs last (Tuesday) night," she said.

Proceeds from the Slip 'N Slide activity will go toward the Wonderland Camp, a residential camp at Lake of the Ozarks, which assists campers with disabilities.