Former state rep. Naeger will run for Perry Co. presiding commissioner

Perry County businessman and former state lawmaker Patrick Naeger will seek the Republican nomination for Perry County presiding commissioner in the August primary election.

Naeger announced his candidacy Thursday in a news release.

Presiding Commissioner Carl "Topper" Leuckel recently announced he would not seek another term, Naeger said.

"This is the perfect opportunity for me to take my passion for this community to the next level," Naeger said. "I feel I am at a great time in my life to use my business, political and life experiences to benefit all who call Perry County home."

A former state representative and past District 1 county commissioner, Naeger said he is active in his community and no stranger to public service.