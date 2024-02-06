Former state rep. Naeger will run for Perry Co. presiding commissioner

Perry County businessman and former state lawmaker Patrick Naeger will seek the Republican nomination for Perry County presiding commissioner in the August primary election.
Naeger announced his candidacy Thursday in a news release.
Presiding Commissioner Carl "Topper" Leuckel recently announced he would not seek another term, Naeger said.
"This is the perfect opportunity for me to take my passion for this community to the next level," Naeger said. "I feel I am at a great time in my life to use my business, political and life experiences to benefit all who call Perry County home."
A former state representative and past District 1 county commissioner, Naeger said he is active in his community and no stranger to public service.
"I am proud to call Perry County home and have never been more committed to make Perry County a better place to live, work and raise a family," Naeger said.
"Clearly the decisions our county commission makes affect all of us, and I will use my experience and my passion for this community to be a positive force in that process and be part of a great team to keep Perry County moving in the right direction," he said in the release.
"I am very humbled and blessed by the support and encouragement I have received from my family, friends, business leaders and so many others in our community," he said.
