Former state lawmaker Patrick Naeger and Mike Sauer, owner of a woodworking company, will square off in the August, Republican primary for Perry County presiding commissioner.
The winner will face Democrat Mark Gremaud of Perryville, Missouri, in the November election for the job that carries an annual salary of $37,382.
The candidates seek to replace Presiding Commissioner Carl "Topper" Leuckel, who is not seeking re-election.
Naeger and Sauer both reside in the Perryville area.
Naeger owns and manages several enterprises, including Healthcare Equipment & Supply Co. Sauer operates Sauer Woodworks.
This is Sauer's first run for political office. "I'm a conservative," he wrote in an email to the Southeast Missourian. "I have never been involved in politics."
But he said he has been involved in various community organizations and has held positions on several boards of directors.
Sauer said he had considered running for a commissioner position for several years.
"When 'Topper' announced he was retiring, I started discussing the idea with family and friends," he said. "All have been very supportive of my decision to run."
As for Naeger, he has plenty of political experience. He previously served six years as Perry County coroner, eight years as a state representative and four years as a Perry County associate commissioner.
Naeger said he wants to build up the workforce in Perry County to meet the demands of business and industry, help establish a drug court and work toward providing affordable, single-family housing.
"We are so blessed to have great businesses and industry, but we must find ways to get them the workforce they need," he said in an email to the Southeast Missourian.
Naeger said, if elected, he would work with the city of Perryville, local contractors, real estate agents and others to secure affordable housing.
As for a drug court, Naeger said it is needed to address the "terrible substance abuse problems that have plagued our community and have destroyed too many of our young people."
Sauer said, if elected, he will have "a huge pair of shoes to fill" with the departure of Leuckel.
He said the commission has done "a great job of handling the county tax dollars. They have taken it from having no excess money after budgets to having a reserve," he said.
Sauer said the county government needs to continue to do a good job of managing tax dollars.
Both Sauer and Naeger said they are concerned about the high turnover in the sheriff's department.
Sauer said, "This needs to be addressed." He said sheriff's officers "place themselves in situations most would never want to face."
Sauer said he would work with the sheriff's department to determine "what they need to hire and maintain good dedicated employees." He added the community "must stand with and behind our law enforcement."
Naeger said he met with the sheriff to discuss the turnover problem. Naeger added that "it has to be a priority to get it fixed."
He vowed to work with other county officials to "find effective solutions in the budget" to help retain officers.
"I know the existing commissioners are committed to keeping Perry County safe, and I will join them in making sure that continues to be a priority," he said.
Both candidates stressed their business and civic experience.
Sauer said he has served on boards of directors of several community organizations, including as president of the Biehle Community Fire Protection Association. He serves as president of the local American Legion Booster Club.
Naeger said his past experience as an associate commissioner has given him "a good understanding on every aspect of the job."
He said his "past record is proof of my long-standing commitment to this community and its conservative values."
