Former state lawmaker Patrick Naeger and Mike Sauer, owner of a woodworking company, will square off in the August, Republican primary for Perry County presiding commissioner.

The winner will face Democrat Mark Gremaud of Perryville, Missouri, in the November election for the job that carries an annual salary of $37,382.

The candidates seek to replace Presiding Commissioner Carl "Topper" Leuckel, who is not seeking re-election.

Naeger and Sauer both reside in the Perryville area.

Naeger owns and manages several enterprises, including Healthcare Equipment & Supply Co. Sauer operates Sauer Woodworks.

This is Sauer's first run for political office. "I'm a conservative," he wrote in an email to the Southeast Missourian. "I have never been involved in politics."

But he said he has been involved in various community organizations and has held positions on several boards of directors.

Sauer said he had considered running for a commissioner position for several years.

"When 'Topper' announced he was retiring, I started discussing the idea with family and friends," he said. "All have been very supportive of my decision to run."

As for Naeger, he has plenty of political experience. He previously served six years as Perry County coroner, eight years as a state representative and four years as a Perry County associate commissioner.

Naeger said he wants to build up the workforce in Perry County to meet the demands of business and industry, help establish a drug court and work toward providing affordable, single-family housing.

"We are so blessed to have great businesses and industry, but we must find ways to get them the workforce they need," he said in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

Naeger said, if elected, he would work with the city of Perryville, local contractors, real estate agents and others to secure affordable housing.

As for a drug court, Naeger said it is needed to address the "terrible substance abuse problems that have plagued our community and have destroyed too many of our young people."

Sauer said, if elected, he will have "a huge pair of shoes to fill" with the departure of Leuckel.