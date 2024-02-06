Former softball coach Lana Richmond and Southeast Missouri State University have settled a federal civil suit over allegations of gender discrimination and retaliation, according to court records.

The settlement was reached in late December as a result of a mediation effort, according to an "alternate dispute resolution" report filed in federal court on Dec. 22.

No details of the settlement were disclosed in the court document.

Richmond's attorney, Thomas Newkirk of Des Moines, Iowa, said in an email Thursday that he "cannot comment about this at this time."

Much of the case, other than initial allegations, was kept secret.

At the request of both parties, U.S. District Judge John Ross signed a "protective order" last June that prevented public disclosure of "confidential" information associated with the case, including financial and student records, university documents, business strategies or personal information concerning current or former university employees.

The judge ruled that the ban against dissemination of confidential information would "continue to be binding" even after the case was concluded by trial, appeal or settlement.

Richmond, a longtime coach at Southeast, sued the school and its Board of Regents last year, contending the loss of her job amounted to gender discrimination and retaliation.

Richmond served as head softball coach for 32 years before her contract was not renewed in 2014.

She initially filed the lawsuit in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on Jan. 26, 2017. An amended suit was filed Feb. 15.

One month later, the case, which alleged her federal rights were violated, was moved to U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau.