Former Scott City mayor files new defamation suit

Former Scott City mayor Ron Cummins, who dropped his defamation lawsuit in August, has filed a new but similar suit against the same three individuals,

The suit was filed Tuesday in Scott County Circuit Court against state Rep. Holly Rehder, councilman and former mayor Tim Porch and Scott City resident Cindi Davidson Brashear.

Cummins has accused all three defendants of defaming him.

Cummins resigned as mayor in August 2017 amid a call by Rehder, a Scott County Republican, for an investigation into allegations he abused his position as mayor.

The original suit was filed in December 2017.

The new, three-page lawsuit provides more specific allegations against the defendants. The suit seeks unspecified damages, claiming the defendants engaged in "malicious acts" against Cummins.

During a hearing on the original suit in August, Judge David Dolan indicated he did not believe the issue of malice had been addressed as it related to Porch and Brashear.

Cummins' attorney, Patrick Davis, agreed at the hearing to drop the case against Porch and Brashear and subsequently dropped the remaining counts against Rehder.

Attorneys for all three defendants had argued for dismissal of the original suit on the grounds their clients have constitutional rights to free speech and did not act with malice.

According to the new suit, the defendants "published defamatory statements against the plaintiff," including but not limited to "malfeasance of office, corruption, theft in the form of misuse of public funds."

Davis, wrote that Rehder and Brashear made "libelous and slanderous" statements. "Defendant Porch uttered slanderous statements and composed libelous text messages," according to the suit.