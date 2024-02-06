All sections
October 7, 2024

Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue

Former reporter Mark Bliss will hold a book-signing event for "The Flynn House Murders" on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Bourbon+Bitters, benefiting Old Town Cape.

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Mark Bliss
Mark Bliss

Mark Bliss, former Southeast Missourian reporter and current Cape Girardeau City Council member, will hold a book signing for his most recent Elmwood Mystery novel, "The Flynn House Murders", from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Bourbon+Bitters, 805 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The book signing will benefit Old Town Cape.

The location for the event is the former Broadway Theater, which forms the backdrop for much of Bliss’ latest murder mystery, which was released in February.

“Bourbon+Bitters is not only honored, but excited to host and support Mark Bliss and Old Town Cape as they collaborate to further invest in our beautiful and blossoming downtown Cape Girardeau,” Michelle Latham, owner of the establishment, said in a news release.

Set in the fictional Southeast Missouri city of Elmwood, the novel features many of the same cast of characters from his previous novels, "Foul Rising" and "Grounded in Murder". Readers will be able to continue along with fictional newspaper reporters Connor Tate and Rachel Short, found in his new novel.

“Old Town Cape is so grateful to Mark Bliss for his support of the organization in giving a portion of proceeds from the book sales to support our downtown revitalization efforts,” Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes said in the release. “We are particularly excited about this book signing since the book incorporates into the plot the organization’s efforts, in partnership with City Councilman Mark and others, to save the theater. And to top it off, it is truly full circle for the event to be hosted in the renovated theater building.”

Bliss’ novels are available on Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.amazon.com.

