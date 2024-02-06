A former employee of a private probation company in Cape Girardeau County will serve five years probation after circuit Judge Ben Lewis suspended imposition of sentence Monday.

Candi Ayers, 45, pleaded guilty last month to felony stealing after police said she stole money from Private Correctional Servicesï¿½ clients she supervised.

Ayers could have been sentenced to one year in the county jail or one to seven years in state prison, or a maximum fine of $10,000 or both, Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh said in a court document filed before sentencing.

It is unclear whether Ayersï¿½ probation will be supervised by her former employer.

According to a probable-cause statement, Ayers stole a combined $2,170 from 14 clients whose probations she was tasked with supervising. The thefts occurred from Jan. 20 to Sept. 22, 2017, Cape Girardeau police detective Orrin Hawkins said in the statement.

Stolen amounts ranged from a low of $50 each from four clients to a high of $600 in the case of one client, the statement reported.

Hawkins said he met with Autumn and Darin Pettit, owners of Private Correctional Services on Dec. 6, 2017.

The Pettits said Ayers had stolen money, according to the probable-cause statement.