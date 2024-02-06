Former police officer, disabled vet vie for state representative seat

Former Cape Girardeau police officer Barry Hovis and disabled veteran Tony LaForest will square off in the Republican primary election in August for the 146th District state representative seat.

The winner will face Democratic candidate Gayla Dace of Oak Ridge in the November general election for the seat being vacated by state Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, who is term limited.

The legislative district covers most of Cape Girardeau County, including Jackson.

State representatives are paid an annual salary of $35,915, according to the state manual.

Both men insist their diverse experiences would benefit them as lawmakers.

Barry Hovis

Hovis, who lives near Gordonville, ran unsuccessfully for Cape Girardeau associate commissioner in 2004, losing in the GOP primary.

He served more than 30 years with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, retiring in March 2017.

He also farms and has a logging business, although Hovis said he is selling off his part of the logging venture.

Tony Laforest

LaForest, who has lived in Jackson for 25 years, is making his first run for public office.

He served 11 years in the Marine Corps. His spine was crushed during the Gulf War in 1991, leaving him disabled with degenerative joint disease.

LaForest is employed as an educator at Egyptian High School in Alexander County, Illinois, and has worked with special-needs children. He said he has also helped veterans secure health-care benefits.

Hovis and LaForest have differing views on Proposition A, the ï¿½right-to-workï¿½ measure on the Aug. 7 statewide ballot. Hovis supports it, while LaForest said it is up to the voters to decide.

Hovis said he doesnï¿½t believe you should have to belong to a labor union in order to have a job.

He said Missouri needs to be a right-to-work state in order to remain competitive with other states that have right-to-work laws.

Hovis said it would help grow jobs, which would benefit both union and nonunion workers.

But LaForest said he will wait on the decision of voters.