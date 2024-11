Former Cape Girardeau County judge Marybelle Mueller, the first female lawyer to serve on the bench in Missouri, was remembered Friday as a judicial pioneer.

Mueller of Jackson died Wednesday at Chateau Girardeau Health Center in Cape Girardeau. She was 91.

Former federal judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., who grew up in Cape Girardeau, said Mueller was a �fine person� who entered the legal profession at a time when few women were lawyers.

Limbaugh said he and Mueller were students at the University of Missouri Law School in Columbia in the early 1950s.

Mueller was one of only a handful of women studying law at the school at the time, Limbaugh recalled.

�She was a real pioneer,� he said of her role as a woman in the legal profession.

�She was a very bright person,� Limbaugh said, adding Mueller was �very professional in all her dealings.�

He added, �Nothing ever affected her objectivity.�

Limbaugh said, �She was a very fair and delightful person.�

Still, some male lawyers early on objected to having a woman on the bench.

�They were irritated they had to go to a female judge,� Limbaugh remembered.

But Limbaugh said she �handled it very well� as a judge.