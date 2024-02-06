Former Cape Girardeau County judge Marybelle Mueller, the first female lawyer to serve on the bench in Missouri, was remembered Friday as a judicial pioneer.

Mueller of Jackson died Wednesday at Chateau Girardeau Health Center in Cape Girardeau. She was 91.

Former federal judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., who grew up in Cape Girardeau, said Mueller was a ï¿½fine personï¿½ who entered the legal profession at a time when few women were lawyers.

Limbaugh said he and Mueller were students at the University of Missouri Law School in Columbia in the early 1950s.

Mueller was one of only a handful of women studying law at the school at the time, Limbaugh recalled.

ï¿½She was a real pioneer,ï¿½ he said of her role as a woman in the legal profession.

ï¿½She was a very bright person,ï¿½ Limbaugh said, adding Mueller was ï¿½very professional in all her dealings.ï¿½

He added, ï¿½Nothing ever affected her objectivity.ï¿½

Limbaugh said, ï¿½She was a very fair and delightful person.ï¿½

Still, some male lawyers early on objected to having a woman on the bench.

ï¿½They were irritated they had to go to a female judge,ï¿½ Limbaugh remembered.

But Limbaugh said she ï¿½handled it very wellï¿½ as a judge.