“I can think of nobody else more worthy of the designation, other than Harry Rediger of being called Mr. Cape Girardeau,” former Mayor Jay Knudtson said regarding the passing of his friend.
Former Cape Girardeau mayor, longtime JCPenney store manager and community volunteer Harry Rediger, 86, died Sunday, Sept. 22. He was also active in his faith community as he was a member of Centenary Methodist Church, where he served in various roles including Council chairman, Finance chairman, Staff-Parish chairman and treasurer.
Personal life
Rediger was a native of Seward, Nebraska, and worked for JCPenney in different states and managed the store in Cape Girardeau for 20 years.
Rediger and his late wife, Fran — who died at the age of 76 on Feb. 6, 2015 — had four children together.
Knudtson described their relationship as a “beautiful thing to watch.”
“What can't be forgotten here is the absolute love affair, the love story that Harry and Fran Rediger lived out in front of all of Cape Girardeau as he traversed through all of these leadership roles,” Knudtson said. “Every corner of this country needs to have a Harry and Fran Rediger. And if they do, they will be a shining community within this country.”
Knudtson said Harry Rediger was not only committed to his family and community but also to his faith.
Former Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner echoed Knudtson’s thoughts toward Rediger.
“He loved his church and his God, he loved his family, and he loved community service,” Mehner said “You don't have to look very far at all in Cape or many of its leading organizations to try to find something that he didn't have a part of or didn't play a role in. He was an amazing one-of-a-kind kind of guy.”
Evolving relationship with Cape Girardeau community
He served as chairman of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, and was an active member of the university’s Booster Club, serving as president from 2005 to 2007. He served on the local Red Cross Board of Directors from 1979 to 1990, including a term as chairman from 1983 to 1984. He was a member and past president (1981) of Cape West Rotary, served on the Saint Francis Medical Center Board of Directors (chairman from 1997 to 2007), was a longtime board member of USBank from 1997 to 2018 and served on the local United Way Board of Directors, where he served for 19 years and was a three-time Campaign chairman.
He also served on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission from 1989 to 2009 and served on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education from 1995 to 1997.
Knudtson said when he came to Cape Girardeau from Minnesota he knew he needed to be involved with the community. He said he knew he wanted to be like Rediger when he saw him.
Knudtson said that when he was asked in 2001 whether he would consider running for mayor of Cape Girardeau, he said he wouldn’t if Rediger was going to.
Knudtson then recalled that Rediger called him and told him he wasn’t running.
“‘You're going to run for mayor and I'll be your treasurer’ (Rediger said to Knudtson). And I didn't have at that point a choice,” Knudtson said.
Knudtson said once he fulfilled both of his elected terms as mayor, there were still projects underway and thought Rediger would be great in his place. Knudtson said when he first asked Rediger to run for mayor, Rediger “laughed” at him.
Knudtson said Rediger thought he was past the point in life where he would do something like being mayor, saying he wanted to travel.
“And so over the course of many meetings and perhaps even a few gin and tonics, he decided that he was going to run. And the greatest gift, probably of all that I've had professionally was the fact that I prevailed in getting him to run for mayor because he was a wonderful mayor,” Knudtson said.
Acts and achievements as mayor
"This is not in my mind. I know we've (Knudtson and Rediger) talked about this. He was such a spirited individual that exuded such passion. ... But there's, there's absolutely no doubt that if you were to ask him, you know, what did he consider his shot, his finest moments," Knudtson said.
He said one of those projects was the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF). Knudtson said Rediger was a part of establishing TTF1.
“'Trust', that's what's baked into this initiative that Harry Rediger is the author of,” Knudtson said. “We've successfully renewed that tax because it's about trust. And we've told the citizens what we were going to do, and we've gone out and done it, and that was all Harry's brainchild.”
He said while it wasn't a "sexy" project it was crucial for growth and development in the community.
Knudtson also pointed out bringing a casino to Cape Girardeau. He said when he originally talked about it, he "couldn't pull it off." Knudtson said it was a controversial issue at the time.
“Through Harry Rediger’s leadership and perhaps some maturity as a community, he was able to spearhead bringing the casino to Cape Girardeau,” Knudtson said. “It single-handedly has been the catalyst for the redevelopment of our downtown. And so between the improvements that have been made at the north end of town where the casino is, it's had a ripple effect to the whole downtown.”
He said the construction of the casino was something that truly revolutionized downtown.
Life after being the city’s leader
“Harry had been involved in every Transportation Trust Fund committee the city ever put together, dating back to 1995. Even recently, as his health had taken a turn, Harry was excited to serve on the seventh iteration of that committee,” Mayor Stacy Kinder stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian.
Even after Rediger's time as mayor, he was still active, including being an active member of the TTF7 committee up until he died.
Knudtson said he looks at the chair in his office and remembers where Rediger would sit and have deep discussions about different projects.
"He was Mr. Cape Girardeau. Harry Rediger was mayor. He was chamber chairman of the board. He was hospital chairman of the board," Knudtson said. "He represented this community with such grace and class."
Rediger's visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Centenary Methodist Church, with the funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the church.
