The fire district has three fire stations, but its main station, built in 1977, can house only two of the district’s six firetrucks, according to Warner.

The district is funded with a property tax, which would have increased slightly if voters had approved the bond issue.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s vote, Warner said the outcome is “what the community wants.”

He declined to comment further on the election.

The bond issue was one of only two issues on the ballot in Cape Girardeau County. The other was a liquor measure in Oak Ridge.

In the two elections combined, 355 voters went to the polls, amounting to just more than 11% of the registered voters eligible to cast ballots, election officials said.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.