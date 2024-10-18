FEMA denies federal aid for Illinois residents, businesses

Record flooding devastated the Illinois locales of East Cape Girardeau and McClure and closed the Bill Emerson Bridge for weeks earlier this year, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency has concluded the damage was not enough to warrant federal assistance for residents and businesses in Alexander County and 21 other counties in the state.

"It's really devastating," East Cape Girardeau Mayor Joe Aden said Friday. "There is not a question of all the damage to homes and businesses. There is no doubt about it."

He said, "We have never had anything like that before."

High water on the Mississippi River, coupled with flooding from seep water and heavy rains, plagued the area.

"There wasn't any place for it to go," Aden said.

Commuters waded through floodwaters to reach the safety of the bridge en route to jobs on the Missouri side of the river.

The river remained above flood stage for months, cresting June 10 at 46.3 feet at Cape Girardeau, 14.3 feet above flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.