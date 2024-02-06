Convicted in state court of murder, James Clay Waller II now will be tried in federal court “to protect citizens from a dangerous, sociopathic and narcissistic murderer,” federal prosecutors said in a court filing last week.

A prison manuscript in which Waller stated “killing my wife was a no-brainer” did not prompt the federal case but rather dissatisfaction with the outcome of the state case, prosecutors said.

The manuscript was titled, “If You Take My Kids, I Will Kill You.”

In 2013, two years after murdering his estranged wife, Jacque Waller, at his residence in Jackson, Waller pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement in exchange for disclosing where the body was buried.

He was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

In May 2016, federal prosecutors charged Waller, a former Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputy, with one count of committing interstate domestic violence in the murder of his wife.

Conviction on the federal charge could result in a life sentence, prosecutors said.

Cheryl Brenneke, Jacque Waller’s sister, welcomed the federal prosecution.

“We are so happy at the thought of never having to worry about him breathing fresh air again,” Brenneke said in 2016.

John Lynch, Waller’s St. Louis-area lawyer, filed a motion in June seeking to have the federal indictment dismissed on grounds of double jeopardy, violation of due process and failure to state an offense against the United States.

Lynch said the federal government is prosecuting Waller unconstitutionally for the same crime for which he previously was convicted.

Lynch also filed a motion to suppress statements made by Waller to the FBI and other law-enforcement agencies on the grounds they were obtained through “coercion and misrepresentation.”

In the government’s 73-page response filed last week in federal court in Cape Girardeau, assistant U.S. attorney Larry Ferrell said the latest prosecution of Waller does not constitute double jeopardy.

Prosecutors previously said the federal charge is different from the state charge.

In the latest court filing, Ferrell wrote the Cape Girardeau County prosecutor and the U.S. Attorney’s Office “acted independently” in prosecuting Waller.

Waller was advised repeatedly that pleading guilty to the murder charge in state court would not prevent him from being prosecuted in federal court, according to prosecutors.

Ferrell said Waller’s repeated admissions to the crime were made voluntarily, and “there were no false promises made to induce the statements.”

In the court document, Ferrell explained the actions of federal prosecutors.

He said the prosecution involves a “substantial federal interest” to protect “domestic partners” from murder and other physical abuse.

According to Ferrell, dissatisfaction by Jacque Waller’s family, the court, prosecution and community with the state sentence prompted the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the FBI, to consider prosecuting the convicted murderer in federal court.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan and Judge Ben Lewis, who sentenced Waller in the state case, wrote letters to the Justice Department urging federal prosecution, Ferrell said.