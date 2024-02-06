Federal government approves SkyWest's air service to Cape Girardeau

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved SkyWest Airlines’ plan to provide round-trip air service from Cape Girardeau to Chicago.
The federal government will subsidize SkyWest’s service under the Essential Air Service program.
SkyWest is expected to begin offering flights in December, city officials said Monday.
Cape Air will continue to provide flight service to St. Louis until that time.
SkyWest will fly 50-seat regional jets for 12 weekly round trips to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, with two daily trips on weekdays and one daily on weekends.
The approved proposal includes one daily nonstop flight to Chicago and one daily one-stop flight through Quincy, Illinois, and then on to Chicago. SkyWest’s proposal listed an average one-way fare of $87 to Chicago.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy said, “We are excited to welcome SkyWest to Cape Girardeau.”
SkyWest is fully integrated with American, Delta and United, operating aircraft for all three major airlines with ticket and baggage agreements and code-share, providing seamless travel from Cape Girardeau through Chicago to many destinations, he said.
A flight from Cape Girardeau to Chicago will take about an hour, Loy said. The airline will operate out of Cape Girardeau as United Express.
“We’ve had a good partner in Cape Air,” Loy said. “While it was a difficult decision, we are excited to see scheduled passenger service to Chicago with a regional jet.”
