Federal government approves SkyWest's air service to Cape Girardeau

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved SkyWest Airlines’ plan to provide round-trip air service from Cape Girardeau to Chicago.

The federal government will subsidize SkyWest’s service under the Essential Air Service program.

SkyWest is expected to begin offering flights in December, city officials said Monday.

Cape Air will continue to provide flight service to St. Louis until that time.

SkyWest will fly 50-seat regional jets for 12 weekly round trips to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, with two daily trips on weekdays and one daily on weekends.

The approved proposal includes one daily nonstop flight to Chicago and one daily one-stop flight through Quincy, Illinois, and then on to Chicago. SkyWest’s proposal listed an average one-way fare of $87 to Chicago.