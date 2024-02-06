Federal assistance feeds Southeast Missouri, state economy

Southeast Missouri counties and the State of Missouri as a whole have benefited economically from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Program, a new study shows.

The program, commonly referred as food stamps, provided more than $30.5 million in assistance to low-income residents in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry and Scott counties combined in fiscal 2018, according to a study from the Missouri Budget Project.

But the economic impact was even greater, totaling nearly $52 million for those four counties alone, according to the study’s estimate.

The not-for-profit public policy organization found the assistance program helped more than 700,000 Missourians statewide buy food while providing an estimated $1.8 billion boost to the state’s economy.

This increased economic activity provides a critical boost in rural communities, accounting for nearly 5 percent of total gross domestic product in some areas, the study found.

“SNAP benefits are critical to the families that need them to put dinner on their tables,” Lindsey Baker, Missouri Budget Project research director, said in a news release.

“But the benefits go far beyond individual families,” Baker said. “Their spending has a ripple effect through their communities and has a significant impact on local economies across Missouri.”

Every SNAP dollar spent generates an estimated $1.70 in economic growth, according to the study.

SNAP assistance is a major economic factor in a number of Southeast Missouri counties, the study found.

In Cape Girardeau County, 11.1 percent of households receive the aid; in Perry County, 10.3 percent; Bollinger County, 16.8 percent; Stoddard County, 18.4; and Scott County, 20.2 percent.

But the percentage of households receiving assistance is even higher in the Southeast Missouri counties of Butler, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Wayne and Ripley.

Among those counties, Mississippi topped the list with 34.3 percent of its households receiving SNAP aid. The study showed 32 percent of households received SNAP assistance in Pemiscot County; in New Madrid, 27.8 percent; Dunklin, 25.9 percent; Wayne, 22.3 percent; Ripley, 21.8 percent; and Butler, 21.6 percent.