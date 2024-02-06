Area election officials insist their vote-counting systems are secure despite public concerns about possible Russian interference in elections nationally.

Both Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers and Scott County Clerk Rita Milam said Wednesday their offices use the same secure, election technology.

Summers said votes are not transmitted over the internet from polling places to the county's clerk office during elections.

"I feel like our processes are good," Summers said.

Milam said the vote totals tallied on computerized equipment at polling places are recorded on "flash drives" that her office receives personally from election judges once the polls close.

All of the equipment is tested and retested before it's taken to the polling stations, she said.

Summers said the equipment also is retested after each election.

The Missouri Secretary of State's Office, which supervises elections statewide, has changed its passwords for better security, she said.

Talk of Russian interference in the nation's elections, however, has some voters worried, she said.

The public envisions inaccurately that people are "hacking" into their local election systems, Summers said.