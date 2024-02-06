All sections
NewsNovember 5, 2017

Drury seeking annexation of property near Klaus Park along I-55

Drury Properties Inc. has petitioned the Cape Girardeau City Council to annex land west of Interstate 55 and south of Klaus Park into the city limits for a proposed residential development. The petition seeks annexation of 32.6 acres adjacent to an 8.6-acre tract the company owns, city planner Ryan Shrimplin said...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
This map shows the proposed annexation by Drury Properties Inc. of 32.6 acres near Klaus Park and Interstate 55 to be used for a residental development.
This map shows the proposed annexation by Drury Properties Inc. of 32.6 acres near Klaus Park and Interstate 55 to be used for a residental development.Submitted

Drury Properties Inc. has petitioned the Cape Girardeau City Council to annex land west of Interstate 55 and south of Klaus Park into the city limits for a proposed residential development.

The petition seeks annexation of 32.6 acres adjacent to an 8.6-acre tract the company owns, city planner Ryan Shrimplin said.

Shrimplin said the developer plans to ask the entire undeveloped 41-acre site be zoned for a planned development.

A planned development zone allows for a customized project that would not have to meet all the residential zoning requirements such as property setbacks of other residential zones, Shrimplin said.

Drury Properties has not submitted development plans, but Shrimplin said the project will involve construction of mostly single-family, "upscale" homes of brick and stone.

Shrimplin said the developer has proposed setting aside "common ground" for a sidewalk or trail that would connect to Klaus Park.

The developer recently requested city water and sewer services be extended to the site, Shrimplin wrote in an agenda report to the city council.

While the smaller tract is within the city limits, the adjacent 32-acre tract is not in the city limits, the city planner said.

Under city policy, the land has to be annexed into the city before sewer and water services can be provided, he said.

The city council is scheduled to accept receipt of the annexation petition at its meeting Monday and set a public hearing on the proposal for Dec. 18.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

