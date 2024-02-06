Drury seeking annexation of property near Klaus Park along I-55

Drury Properties Inc. has petitioned the Cape Girardeau City Council to annex land west of Interstate 55 and south of Klaus Park into the city limits for a proposed residential development.

The petition seeks annexation of 32.6 acres adjacent to an 8.6-acre tract the company owns, city planner Ryan Shrimplin said.

Shrimplin said the developer plans to ask the entire undeveloped 41-acre site be zoned for a planned development.

A planned development zone allows for a customized project that would not have to meet all the residential zoning requirements such as property setbacks of other residential zones, Shrimplin said.

Drury Properties has not submitted development plans, but Shrimplin said the project will involve construction of mostly single-family, "upscale" homes of brick and stone.

Shrimplin said the developer has proposed setting aside "common ground" for a sidewalk or trail that would connect to Klaus Park.